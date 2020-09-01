Hyderabad: Rape victim reveals many persons named in FIR are innocent

Hyderabad: In a shocking revelation the victim of rape case who alleged that she was raped by 139 men and others held a press conference on Monday and spoke to the media.

While interacting with the media, she said that she was forced to name the persons in the FIR by Dollar Boy alias Rajasekhar Reddy. She also said that there is no involvement of anchor Pradeep with the case.

Adding further the victim said, "The person Dollar Boy planned to blackmail all the persons who were named in the FIR and he forced me to name them in the complaint, if not, he threatened to kill my family." "I am here today to clear that all those persons named in the FIR have nothing to do with me. Only a handful of them had forced me to compromise with them. Henceforth, I apologise to all those persons who have been through difficult times because of me."

M Niranjan Reddy, Inspector of Punjagutta PS said, "When we filed the FIR the girl did not say that she was being forced by someone to commit such an act. Despite us repeatedly asking her about the role of all these people she said that apart from the 139 there were also others who she did not know, so we registered the complaint against all the 139 people and others."

"Also, the name of Dollar Boy did not appear anywhere in the FIR when she gave the complaint. Even we knew about such names only after CCS took up the investigation," added the Inspector.

A CCS official on condition of anonymity said that the name of the primary accused Dollar Boy alias Rajasekhar Reddy was known after the girl was questioned by the woman officers of the CCS and for this reason the department has included his name as primary accused.

The founder of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), Manda Krishna Madiga, who was present at the press meet said, "The MRPS got involved in the case only because the girl belongs to a marginalised community. We did not have any intentions to harass anyone unnecessarily. However, we intend to get justice for the girl by requesting the police to get the real culprits to justice."

That apart, the anchor Pradeep posted a video on Youtube and clarified that he is being targeted on purpose.