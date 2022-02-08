Hyderabad: Ration card seekers root for online portal

Hyderabad: Dejected ration card-holders whose pleas have been rejected are still waiting for availing new cards. The online portal has not been opened for applying. Vexed with long pending issues, a few card-holders and social activists have requested the Civil Supplies department to launch online portal.

Official records show nearly 106,818 pleas for cards were rejected in July. Among them were many beneficiaries whose cards got rejected without a field inspection. Applicants alleged that they are vexed of visiting CRO, as officials are only giving false hopes that they will issue new cards soon, but no such notification has been issued by the government.

"As my card got rejected for unknown reason, I asked officials. They asked us to apply but how to apply as online portal has been closed; there is no offline option. Vexed with visiting the office daily, as there are none to provide clear information when the portal will be working. My application was rejected without providing any information and reason. We are eligible for a ration card, but the government did not consider my request," said B Kasthuri of Asifnagar.

"I lost my ration card, so I have applied for a new one. But when I checked the online portal, I found that it got rejected last year. When I asked officials for reason, they did not indicate any just reason. Again, I applied for new card last year, but again they rejected, without mentioning any reason. They ask me to apply once again, but how should I apply. Online application facility is not open," said Rahul Rao, an applicant whose card got rejected. "As rejected card-holders are facing hardship for securing new cards they are visiting the office regularly, along with new applicants. But there is no clarity from the department why it is rejected our pleas. Without conducting proper checks, they have rejected our cards. For seeking new cards they should be continue the process, as due to lack of that many eligible applicants have been deprived of many welfare schemes, "said S Q Masood, a social activist.

On the condition of anonymity, the Assistant Supply Officer said, "till now we have not received any notification from the government when to issue new ration cards.