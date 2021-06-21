Hyderabad: Re-imagining is a great challenge says Prof Janat Shah, Director IIM-Udaipur

Hyderabad: Prof Janat Shah, Director – IIM, Udaipur, said, "Re-imagining is the biggest challenge of the present world and one needs to rethink their strategies to sustain in this highly competitive world."

Sharing his thoughts with the prospective students at the 'Wise Views Interactive Webinar Series' conducted by ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education recently, on 'Role of Digital in reimagining operations supply chain', he stressed using technological advancements for the same. The webinar was the 9th in the series where well-known personalities from various quarters of the industry share their experiences.

Prof Shah said, "We need to use the existing technological advancements such as augmented reality, 3D printing to good effect to get the desired results.

He cautioned that being on the side-lines and playing the waiting game does not help in the current pandemic scenario. To be adept with the changing times, he asked the students to be aware of the fast-paced digital revolution and the changes that are taking place daily.

Prof Shah underlined that there is no need to re-invent anything and if we can use the tried and tested technology that is already in place, we can taste success. For this, he gave the example of stock trading firm Zerodha for simplifying the KYC and the stock trading process.

The webinar was moderated by Prof R Prasad, Director - Academic Wing, ICFAI Group, and Prof Sudhakar Rao, Director – Branding, ICFAI Group.

About 250 participants including entrepreneurs, research scholars, prospective students from various parts of the country registered in advance and participated in the event.