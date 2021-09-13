Hyderabad registered 613 dengue cases so far: Dr G Srinivas Rao

Dengue cases in Hyderabad: Hyderabad has registered 613 dengue cases so far, said Telangana public medical and health director Dr G Srinivas Rao. Srinivas said that the Chief Minister held a review meet on the spread of seasonal diseases in the state.

He also said that Malaria is on rise in the districts like Kothagudem and Mulugu. "In 2019, 4,000 dengue cases were reported and this year, over 3,000 cases were reported until September 10. In the view of the rise in viral fevers, measures are being taken to provide medical services across the state," he said.

He also enraged over the private hospitals for troubling the people on the dengue platelets. He further asked the people to call 104 in case of any complaints.

Srinivas Rao continued that the viral fevers in the state likely to decrease by October end.