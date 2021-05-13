Hyderabad: Religious heads appeal to pray at home

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi along with Islamic scholars on Wednesday appealed to Muslims to perform 'Namaz-e-Eid-ul-Fitr' at homes amid Lockdown 2.0.

In the regard to the same a webinar was conducted with the city's Islamic scholar including Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Maulana Khaled Saifullah Rahmani, Mufti Ghayaz Rashadi and several others, who then took a joint decision that in view of the lockdown and the government's order for closure of all places of worship, 'Namaz-e-Eid-ul-Fitr' to be offered at home. "As the mosques can't be leave deserted, three to four persons of masjid committee will offer prayers in mosques and all others should pray at home," Asad said.

Meanwhile, Darul Ifta Jamia Nizamia has issued a Fatwa (religious opinion) and also appealed the members of Muslim community not to congregate for performing the Eid prayers on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr. Meanwhile, Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, the vice-chancellor of Jamia Nizamia in his appeal said that in wake of the pandemic, it advised that instead of offering prayers at Eid Gah and Mosques, the people shall offer Eid Namaz at their respective houses.