Hyderabad: Republic Day on a grand note at higher educational bodies

Hyderabad: The 72ndRepublic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters were recalled on the day on which the Indian Constitution came into force, at several higher educational institutions (HEIs), Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSBIE), universities and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

At the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the Council Chairman, Prof T Papi Reddy hoisted the national flag on the occasion. And, the vice-chairmen and the office staff participated in the celebrations.

At Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Prof Dr A Govardhan, Rector and Dr Manzoor Hussain, Registrar, garlanded the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.Prof Govardhan unfurled the national flag and addressed the staff and students of the university. Dr BN Bhandari, Principal, JNTUH-CEH, all the directors of JNTUH, teaching and non-teaching staff, outsourcing staff and students have participated in the programme.

At the Republic Day celebrations held at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Dr V Praveen Rao Vice-Chancellor, PJTSAU, unfurled the national flag near the administrative building. Later, addressing the gathering, he said that due to untiring efforts of teaching, non-teaching staff, the university had received many appreciations and accomplishments for the last several years.

He announced that 102 vacant JACT posts in the university will be filled through TSPSC in a short period. Registrar PJTSAU and university officers, teaching and non-teaching and other staff members participated in the celebrations.

At Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), the Board Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel hoisted the tricolour and the staff and officials of the TSBIE participated in the celebrations.