Hyderabad: Resentment over FTL violation by Water Board at Achari Lake

Hyderabad: A water pipeline has been laid inside the Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries of the Achari Kunta Lake, Nizampet. Vexed with this issue, members of Pra Hari Trust have submitted a representation to the municipality, HMWSSB and the Hyderabad Collector regarding FTL violation.

Speaking to The Hans India, Y Raghu Rama Rao, founder of the trust, said, "the entire lake is to undergo rejuvenation work with the help of CSR funds. Our organisation was given the contract for lake development. We have been developing it till date with the help of the municipal corporation. Recently the HMWSSB tried to initiate laying of water connection pipeline in the lake FTL boundaries near Vignan School."

He said, that we have requested to stop them the work multiple times as it is FTL land. Also requested to lay the pipeline outside the FTL boundaries. After repeated requests they are frequently trying to lay new pipeline inside the FTL boundaries. To save water bodies for future generations, the government should take action on this and not allow any non-developmental activities in the FTL boundaries. Also, there is a CC road and drain constructed inside FTL of the lake towards Vignan School. We have many times requested officials to remove it but it fell on deaf ears.

The lake is spread around four acres, but half of lake land has been encroached. Fifty per cent of the land belongs to the government. So, we are developing the existing 50 per cent. Till date a walking track has been laid, drip irrigation has been provided and the bund size has been increased. We have also submitted a representation to officials on the FTL violation, but we have not received any response. The Irrigation department should see that no such illegal activities take place in the FTL. But even this department has not taken any action.











