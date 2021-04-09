Hyderabad: Residents of Anjaiah Nagar get water only six times a month

Rahamath Nagar: Residents of Anjaiah Nagar in SPR Hills have poured out their woe that their routine has been affected due to only six-time water supply in a month. Though several complaints have been lodged with the officials concerned, none has taken any initiative to restore normal supply to the area.

A resident, Shekar, said that water crisis in the area is a forever issue. Whatever the season---summer, rainy or winter--- we have to suffer and bear it, as we own houses here. The situation has worsened as it's hitting summer.

"We even complained to the Water Board manager of the division. He immediately sent two water tankers, but we need a permanent solution, not a temporary one," he added.

"There is no sufficient water even for cooking. We bought mineral water and cooked. My parents stay in Uttar Pradesh and I have to live alone sometimes. Being a man it's hard to understand water-storing things. I depend on water tap, but it never works due to scarcity in the area. They (HMWSSB) don't follow any time table too. It's hard to identify the supply timings in the area." said M Karthik, an MBA student.

"Water crisis has become a challenge for residents. We have been suffering a lot due to this problem for the past four months. While many complaints have been lodged, no efforts have been made to give us respite from water woes,'' said Kumari Meena, a resident of the colony.

A representative of PJR Youth Association and people living in the area said water supply six times a month is not sufficient. Around 500 houses in the area have more than 3,000 residents who are forced to buy or fetch water from outside due to poor supply. We are forced to store water in drums for day- long use, as in villages, which is truly not acceptable.

Women in the area request proper water supply and expect their taps to work at least half a day so that they can finish the chores without any difficulty.