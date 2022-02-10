Hyderabad: Residents of King Koti bereft of basic civic amenities

Hyderabad: Sewage overflow, no proper drinking water, garbage dumped on roads and by-lanes, lack of colony parks and no proper sanitation has become a perennial problem for residents of King Koti. The infrastructure development in the area has been zero. Despite several representations to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities the problems remain unaddressed.

The residents of King Koti and Bogulkunta raised issues like bad roads, inadequate sewage and drainage systems, no drinking water pipeline, ill-maintained roads, encroachments and broken footpaths.

Mohammed Mujeeb, a resident of King Koti said "There is a regular sewage overflow in the area. The residents as well as commuters face problem for commuting on broken roads. Most of the internal roads in the area are filled with drainage water. The concerned authorities must take note of this issue and solve it permanently."

Shivam, a resident of Bogulkunta said "The condition of roads has worsened and we do not even remember when these were carpeted the last time. The silt cleaned from the drain is dumped on roads. Bad roads, potholes, and water logging during the monsoon affects us badly."

Most of the localities in the area do not receive drinking water and one who receives gets contaminated water. King Koti, Bogulkunta and surrounding areas still lack proper drinking water pipelines.

Sarwar Hussain, resident of King Koti mooted "For years the issue of drinking water has not been solved. The area being centered in the city lacks proper drinking water facilities. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) supplies water for 3 to 4 hours on alternate days. We receive contaminated water daily. The officials need to solve the water problem permanently. Most of the residents in the area still need to purchase water from HMWSSB water tankers and for drinking purposes we have to purchase water cans."

Dumping of garbage on by-lanes has become another headache with stray animals causing nuisance. Residents have complained the officials to penalise the garbage dumpers but no efforts were made to address the issue.

Garbage dumped on roads, dangling electric wires, bad roads, no streetlights, no proper sanitation and mosquito menace are major concerns of the residents.