Just In
Hyderabad: Ronald Rose directs officials to prepare ward-level sanitation action plan
Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Ronald Rose directed the officials to prepare an action plan on ward-level sanitation within a week.
After inspecting the works of SNDP and multi-purpose function hall in the Secunderabad zonal area on Thursday, the Commissioner reviewed Sanitation with the Additional Commissioner of Sanitation, the Zonal Commissioner, DCs and AMHOs in the Secunderabad Zonal office.
The Commissioner said in the ward-level sanitation plan, the measures should be taken from the basic level to the dumping yard. Also, apart from garbage collection, construction waste, sweeping, lifting and transport should be included in the ward-level plan. A plan has been made for their collection of door-to-door garbage. Earlier, the Commissioner inspected the works of SNDP on Minister Road at Karachi Bakery. Similarly, Dhaniyala Gutta Graveyard, PatiGadda multi-purpose function hall, and Bansilalpet stepwell were inspected.
Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, Deputy Commissioners, AM HOs, and others accompanied the Commissioner.