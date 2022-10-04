Hyderabad: ROPE turns noose for traffic violators

Hyderabad: Over 472 motorists and 18 establishment owners were fined for traffic violations under the ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking Encroachments) launched on Monday in the city. The 25 traffic units conducted the drive across the city and imposed a fine of Rs 3.65 lakh against the traffic violators on the first day of the operation.

In a freak incident, one biker set ablaze his two-wheeler when the police obstructed him for moving on wrong direction. Police said that Ashok poured petrol on his bike and set on fire in the crowd. He was commuting in opposite direction at Maithrivanam junction where police stopped him and imposed fine. Police booked case against him for creating public nuisance.

People are raising strong objections for introducing the ROPE without creating awareness about the drive. Basic facilities needs to be provided at the junctions and create awareness on the importance of maintaining queue at the traffic signals without jumping the stop lines. It also required to create adequate space at free left to move the vehicles without obstructing the vehicle flow, IT employee S Shyamsunder, who ply regularly on Masab tank and Jubilees hills stretch, said that the sudden imposing of traffic rules were confusing the commuters and they are fined by police without creating awareness.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand made a surprise visit to road number 45 junction in the Jubilee hills to supervise the ongoing ROPE operation and other engineering measures initiated by traffic police. During his visit, Anand checked the readiness of field staff, and discussed on the engineering changes required. The traffic officials briefed the police commissioner about the inflow, volumes and the load on the local roads.

Interacting with the media, the city Police Commissioner said that the steep rise in population and due to increase of personal vehicles during the Covid infection period, the city was facing a serious situation of traffic jams at all junctions. " Let us understand the seriousness of the situation and voluntarily cooperate with police for free flow of traffic", he said that to reduce congestion on road. Traffic Police have started this special drive to clear the encroachments and obstructive parking.

The city police chief said that more special drives will be initiated to keep a check on traffic violations including triple riding, cell phone riding, wrong side driving etc., to bring order on the city roads. He also urged the public representatives to cooperate with the traffic police during enforcement and VIP movements. The general public were advised to commute the public transport systems in lieu of personal vehicles, a collective action that would reduce the congestion on roads, opined the city police.

He reiterated that the commuters must stop at the STOP line on noticing the signal turning green to orange. All the establishment owners were being sensitised to keep the carriage way clear by providing park space.