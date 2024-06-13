Live
Hyderabad: RPF rescues two minor boys
Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) rescued two minor boys from the clutches of a suspected child trafficker at the Lingampally railway station on Wednesday.
The RPF personnel and BBA team during their routine rounds on Platform No.1 found two children who appeared to be in distress and were accompanied by a suspicious person.
Upon questioning, the children revealed that they were brought from Uttar Pradesh to Hyderabad to work as construction workers at various construction sites in the city. The Government Railway Police (GRP) booked a case and took up investigation.
