Hyderabad: Rs 20-lakh fine against real estate firm for cutting trees

Hyderabad: Medchal District Forest Officials on Monday slapped Rs 20 lakh penalty on a real estate firm for large scale tree felling.

According to the Forest department officials, a real estate firm Vasavi Green Leaf Ventures in Bommaraspet in Keesara mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district had cut trees to expand their venture.

Following a complaint, District Forest Officer Venkateswarlu conducted an inquiry into the incident. During the inquiry, it was found that the management of the firm had axed hundreds of trees without any prior permission. A case was registered under the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA) and to compensate the loss of the greenery the officials have been slapped a fine of Rs 20 lakh. Besides, the real estate firm has to plant trees in a big way.

The Forest officials said that it is mandatory to obtain prior permission even if someone wants to cut trees in their own lands. The permissions from the Forest department can be obtained by applying online, he added.

Permissions will be given after inquiry and as per the rules. For the less number of trees, people can apply for the permission to the District Forest Officer and if there are a large number of trees the permission has to be obtained from the District Protection Committee, the official said.

State PCCF R Sobha asked people to prevent the cutting of trees against the backdrop of the State government giving top priority to enhance green cover in the State under the Haritha Haram programme. If it is necessary to cut trees, then, she asked to obtain prior permission from the department before cutting the trees.