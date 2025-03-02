Hyderabad Runs for a Cause: Decibell Dash 2025 Promotes Hearing Health Awareness

Hyderabad: Decibell Dash 2025 – Run for Hearing is an initiative by the Maurya Foundation to raise awareness about hearing health and support individuals with hearing impairments. March 2, 2025, at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, the event offered an 2K Fun Walk, 5K Run, 10K Challenge, and a Virtual Run. The mission is to promote early detection, provide accessible hearing care, and inspire action for a sound-aware community. The event was graced by Shiva Sena Reddy - Telangana Sports Authority, Chairman, Dr. Sri Prakash, ENT Surgeon & Foundation Chairman, Dr. Ashwini Amareshwar, Foundation Organising Secretary. The Decibell Dash 2025 – Run For Hearing flag off by Dr. Sri Prakash and Decibell Dash Team Free Ear Screening check up from March 3rd to March 10th at MicroCare ENT Super Specialty Hospitals located at our Jubliee Hills & KPHB Branches.

March 2nd, 2025, in celebration of World Hearing Day (March 3rd, 2025), this event unites a diverse group of individuals and organizations who share a passion for making a difference. Runners, doctors, paramedical professionals, IT companies, pharmaceutical giants, sports personalities, socialites, artists, influencers, elite citizens, politicians, and health enthusiasts attendance the cause. To create a world where hearing health is universally prioritized, empowering individuals of all ages to live fulfilling lives free from the challenges of untreated hearing loss. Through the DecibellDash, we aim to inspire collective action, foster awareness, and provide accessible solutions for hearing care, transforming lives and building a more inclusive, sound-aware community,” said Dr. Sri Prakash.

Speaking on this occasion Dr. Ashwini Amareshwar “Our mission is to raise global awareness about hearing health, promote early detection, and support individuals with hearing impairments through an inclusive and engaging event.

