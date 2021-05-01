Hyderabad: Rush for oxygen without proper info affecting needy patients

Hyderabad: With an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, the demand for medical oxygen is growing. A majority of the Covid patients under home isolation have seen an increase in consumption of medical oxygen as the patients requiring the same have increased. As several city-based NGOs are providing oxygen cylinders among home isolation patients in the city, a large number of patients are inhaling more oxygen without any break and having no knowledge on taking oxygen.

It has been observed that a large number of patients are in need of inhaling medical oxygen, but most of them are unaware and have no information about consuming the oxygen. In the city, it has witnessed that there are several such patient's kin who are running from pillar to post in search of oxygen cylinders.

Asif Hussain Sohail of Sakina Foundation, who is providing more than 200 free oxygen cylinders in the city, said oxygen is vital in case of critical and semi-critical patients who suffer from breathlessness. But most of the patients or their relatives are having any information on usage of oxygen.

"I have been receiving several calls whose oxygen saturation level is between 85 to 90 and the patients are asking for oxygen supply. A large number of people are consuming oxygen 8 litres to 15 litres per hour rather than 5 liters per hour every 2 hours which is also enough for a heart patient. The home isolation patient needs the care of a senior doctor or a trained nurse," said Asif Sohail.

Normal oxygen level is between 92 to 95 per cent of room air and below this reading, the patients can take nebulisation instead of oxygen. Apart from this, they are also taking oxygen continuously without any break which can also affect their lungs."

Shockingly, they are showing the prescription of doctors who are advising use of oxygen for the patients whose reading is below 90 per cent. Armed with the prescription people are asking for oxygen supply. Due to these cases, the patients who are in actual need are getting affected. "We are providing oxygen cylinders for the patients whose reading is below 85 per cent," explained Asif Sohail.

The people who are affected by the virus but not breathlessness are asking for oxygen, it is nothing but panicky among people for oxygen. "After observing such conditions, the foundation has started a procedure on which the oxygen cylinder is supplied," he added.

As soon as the call is received on NGOs helpline, the foundation is asking for a minute video on WhatsApp of oxygen saturation level in oximeter then the reading is noted which should be below 85, and the cylinder is supplied."

Several NGOs have started supplying oxygen cylinders and even the refilling plant is the filling cylinder on the prescription of a senior doctor or the pulmonologist.

Speaking on the issue Dr Prabhakar, Pulmonologist, ESI Erragadda, said that for the Covid patients under home isolation who are in need of oxygen need to be admitted in oxygen bedded hospital, the oxygen monitoring is a must for the patients. "The Covid patients who are suffering from breathlessness and are reading below 90 per cent, the oxygen is must, as it has been observed that the oxygen level of such patients is decreasing rapidly and this should be monitored from time to time under the supervision of the doctor."

If the oxygen saturation level is high or low both can be harmful while giving oxygen to a patient the monitoring is a necessity."

Meanwhile, the patients claim that due to lack of oxygen beds in hospitals, the people are forced to isolate and take oxygen at home. "I have been suffering from breathlessness and went to the state-run hospital and the oxygen beds are full. I contacted the NGO for an oxygen cylinder and kept myself under home isolation. Later, after a day, I got admitted to a hospital," said Padmavati, who took cylinder from Sakina Foundation.