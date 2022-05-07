Hyderabad: Sabitha Indra Reddy releases KLU Global Business School brochure

Hyderabad: After the KL University inaugurated the Global Business School at Kondapur, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy released its brochure on Friday at her residence in Banjara Hills.

Dr GP Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor, KL University, said, "42-year-old KL University ranks number one in both Telugu States. For providing more scope in the international sector, Global Business School at Kondapur has been opened, we will blend theory and practicals with cutting edge technology compiled in line with industry relevance to shape the career of students. We offer academic courses that are tuned to supplement the young, ambitious, and entrepreneurial mindsets"

He said the school offers several benefits to students such as stipend-assisted internships and semesters abroad and participation in twinning programmes with international academic partners to attain dual degrees.