Hyderabad: Safety & quality biggest challenge for realty cos

Hyderabad: According to the findings of a survey on 'Changing Dynamics of Construction Industry' conducted by Project Management group of CBRE, 50% of corporates in India identify meeting safety and quality standards as the biggest challenge. The survey included over 500 respondents from top over 250 corporates.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, CBRE, said, "The real estate sector is expected to contribute 13% to the Indian GDP by 2025 and touch $1 trillion by 2030, becoming the third largest globally. In the wake of positive policy reforms, emergence of a strong workforce and introduction of new technologies the momentum of India's construction sector is growing substantially.