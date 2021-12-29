Hyderabad: Safilguda Lake turns into mosquito breeding ground

Hyderabad: The Safilguda Lake is once again in sorry state of affairs with the entire lake now being covered under a sheet of water hyacinth and becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes. All pleas given by the residents to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation requesting for de-silting and removal of weed from the lake have fallen on deaf ears. Locals said that due to lack of maintenance by the authorities concerned, the lake has reached its pathetic condition.

They further added that as part of development and beautification works in the past two years, a walking track was laid. However, due to lack of maintenance, the track has become a haven for anti-social elements during nights. Further, sewage flow into the lake has turned it into a big cesspool with noxious smell everywhere.

"The complete lake is in pathetic condition. Whenever we complain to the GHMC, they clean the lake. However, this not enough as the weed grows back within no time. Controlling the water pollution and clearing the passage of sewage are the only ways to arrest the scourge. Further, the lake has become a spot for open defecation. We demand the GHMC to act fast and spare us from the smell and the muck," said S Sudhakar, a resident of Safilguda.

"I have filed an RTI regarding this issue last month. But, I have not received any information. The complete lake has turned into a cesspool. Though the State government planned to turn the Safilguda Lake into a mini tank bund, its seriousness looks only superficial with the GHMC not taking any concrete measures to address the issue. It's high time the GHMC acts and develops the lake," said Robin, a resident of Neredmet. "Recently, I have submitted a representation to GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar for re-initiating the tender for the development and maintenance of the lake. A tender will be shortlisted in the zonal level and very soon the cleaning up of lake will be taken up," said Vurapalli Shravan, Corporator of Malkajgiri.