Hyderabad: Sameer Waliullah promises Rs 5,000 cr package for Old City

Hyderabad: Hyderabad DCC resident and Congress candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Mohammed Waliullah Sameer unveiled a comprehensive plan on Saturday to address the longstanding issues facing the people of Hyderabad. Waliullah Sameer promised to bring a wave of positive change to the historic yet neglected Old City of Hyderabad, which has suffered from a lack of development and systemic neglect.

During a massive bike rally on Saturday, Waliullah Sameer pledged to tackle unemployment, educational gaps, and inadequate civic amenities in the Old City. He promised to empower the youth, revitalise education, ensure equitable healthcare, and address socio-economic disparities. He also vowed to secure a special package of Rs 5,000 crore for the development of Old City, which would help boost local industries and attract new businesses, creating thousands of direct employment opportunities.

Waliullah Sameer highlighted that the current unemployment rate in the Old City is alarmingly high at 21%, with a shocking 45% of those aged between 20-24 years. He asserted that as an elected MP, he would prioritise the development of the Old City, which has suffered from neglect and discriminatory practices for too long. He also noted that the Congress party has already formed its government in Telangana, and a Congress-led coalition is likely to form the next government at the Centre. Therefore, he believes that as a Congress MP, it would be easier for him to get many projects sanctioned for Hyderabad.

Furthermore, Waliullah Sameer said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already laid the foundation stone for the Metro Rail in the Old City and that it would be operational soon. The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation will prioritise loans for Old City residents, promoting entrepreneurship and small businesses. Sameer also promised to inject more funds and staff into SETWIN, providing job-oriented training programs for the youth. He emphasised that Congress has promised an international school in each district, and they would ensure that Hyderabad’s Old City gets its own.

This would set a new standard for education, upgrade infrastructure, combat teacher absenteeism, and ensure that every child has a safe, clean, and

inspiring environment to learn, he added.