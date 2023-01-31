Hyderabad: 'Sanjeevani OPD', Centre's balm for ills of the poor

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to promote ' Digital India ' has rolled out technology- based services in many sectors in India.

While the corporate sector is eyeing to bring the entire healthcare services under its control, the 'Sanjeevani OPD' online Health consultation, launched by the Union Government, has come as a big relief to those who could not afford costly medical treatment in these days. The new initiative of introducing Telemedicine technology through Sanjeevani OPD services has emerged as parallel stream in healthcare services in the country.

The services provide medical consultation services to over nine crore people in India. More than two lakh service providers are available on the site. To facilitate the services without any hurdles, the union government has established 15,500 hubs to attend the calls for medical treatment. But then this scheme has certain technical complications. Under this scheme the citizens will have to register their names online and book a slot for doctor's consultation.

Doctors will analyse the health condition through video call and prescribe medicines for treatment. Though It takes just 30 minutes to register online and consult the doctor, it would be possible only if the patient has Android 4 G Smart phone to access telemedicine services. Officials admit that because of this the benefits were not reaching the lower middle classes"