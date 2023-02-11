Hyderabad: Santosh Nagar CI shifted

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Friday attached Santosh Nagar Inspector T Vamshi Krishna Rao to the City Armed Reserve Headquarters following allegations of harassing a woman SI.

The orders were issued after women staff reportedly complained to the higher-ups about CI misbehaving with them.

Anand ordered an inquiry into the allegation and directed senior officials to submit a report. Based on the report, further action will be contemplated. The officials are also examining similar complaints in the past against the CI.