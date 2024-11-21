Hyderabad Saree Festival: Celebrating the legacy of Indian handloom weaves

Hyderabad: The National Design Centre (NDC), with the support of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, proudly announces the Hyderabad Saree Festival 2024. This special marketing expo, dedicated exclusively to traditional Indian handloom sarees, will be held at Kamma Sangham, 8-3-949/1/b, Ameerpet from November 24-30, featuring participation from over 75 handloom weavers, SHGs, and co-operative societies from across India.

Aims and Objectives

The Hyderabad Saree Festival aims to provide a national and international platform for weavers, self-help groups, and co-operative societies to showcase their craftsmanship. The event is designed to boost the sale of traditional Indian handloom sarees and offer artisans a chance to directly connect with exporters, buyers, and designers. By creating a unique space for interaction, the festival seeks to bridge the gap between producers and customers, providing a direct sourcing opportunity for wholesalers, exporters, and end-users. Ultimately, the goal is to celebrate and preserve India’s handloom heritage while fostering economic growth for the artisans.

Highlights of the Festival

The Hyderabad Saree Festival brings together over 100 handloom artisans from across the country, presenting a dazzling array of more than 50 unique weaves under one roof. This exclusive expo offers a vibrant display of India’s textile traditions, allowing visitors to explore and purchase authentic sarees directly from the producers. For buyers, designers, and exporters, the festival is a rare opportunity to interact with the creators and source exquisite products. The event is expected to attract a large number of visitors, making it a grand celebration of artistry, tradition, and cultural heritage.

Don’t miss the opportunity

The Hyderabad Saree Festival 2024 is more than just an exhibition; it is a celebration of craftsmanship, tradition, and sustainability. This week-long event is expected to attract thousands of visitors, making it a must-visit destination for saree enthusiasts, fashion designers, and industry professionals.

-Venue: Kamma Sangham, 8-3-949/1/b,

-Ameerpet, Hyderabad – 500073

- Dates: November 24-30, n Time: 10 AM to 8 PM