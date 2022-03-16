Hyderabad: SBI contributes to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Hyderabad: The SBI Hyderabad Circle has been supporting the cause for the welfare of dependent girl children of war veterans/ex-servicemen/war widows. Every year, commemorating the "Armed Forces Flag Day" the staff volunteers contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, as part of in its efforts to fulfil the bank's philanthropic activities,

This was stated by Amit Jhingran, Chief General Manager, SBI, Hyderabad Circle on Tuesday. He handed over a cheque for Rs 17,12,200 to Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, The amount is the voluntary contribution received from the staff working in the State. The bank has taking up this noble initiative since 2016.

Dr Tamilisai said the support extended by the bank for a noble cause will certainly be an inspiration for other organisations to emulate. She acknowledged the long standing contribution of the bank in support of the welfare of the dependent girl children of war veterans/ex-servicemen/war widows.

Jhingran stated that "We, at SBI, believe in giving back to society and the nation, to help them progress. In this progressive world striving for socio- economic stability and independence for women, our bank is always looking forward to promote and encourage initiatives aimed at providing equal opportunity to the daughters of our nation. Towards this goal, we make our humble contribution supporting the cause of the welfare of the dependent girl children of war veterans/ex-servicemen/war widows. We hope our efforts will certainly help make a difference in the lives of the war veterans and their families.

"SBI has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting our soldiers and citizens at large. The bank has a host of schemes specially designed to cater to the specific needs of the serving defence personnel with special value add-on such as complementary insurance coverage ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore."