Hyderabad: Scintillating show by Group-II officer trainees

Hyderabad: The Direct Recruit Group-II Service Officers of Telangana State, who are attending the Foundation Course at Dr MCR HRD Institute, on Sunday presented a virtual cultural festival, 'Mana Samburalu.' Over 400 officer trainees, from across the State, and senior officers, faculty and staff of the Institute witnessed the virtual event, which was held seamlessly. The energetic folk dances and soulful music uplifted mood of the audience and provided them a great foot tapping time.

B P Acharya, DG, Dr MCR HRDI, stated that learning and perfecting multiple talents will empower the Officer Trainees to perform their jobs effectively and thereby fully serve the interests of different sections of society, especially its poor counterparts. He advised them to pursue their hobbies in order to make their personalities well-rounded.

Harpreet Singh, ADG of the Institute, said that merely getting a job should not be the end of the career journey of the trainees. "Continuous development of careers, till retirement and beyond, should be their ultimate aim, rather than succumbing to a sense of complacency."

The show began with T Uma Rani, SI (Prohibition & Excise Dept), presenting haunting melodies, 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana' and 'Shankara Nadhasharirapara,' and received a huge round of applause. Dr Sudha Madhuri, SI (Prohibition & Excise Dept), presented a soulful number, 'Janani Shivakamini,' which proved to be a grand treat for the music enthusiasts.

Surendra Banerjee, SI (Prohibition & Excise Dept), paid rich tributes to late SP Balasubrahmanyam, singing two hit songs, 'Jamu Rathri Jabilamma' and 'Vidhatha Talapuna.' D Jhansi, SI (Prohibition & Excise Dept), presented Lambadi Dance, in colourful costumes and tribal jewellery, and captured the hearts of one and all. Similarly, Rubeena Mohd, SI (Prohibition & Excise Dept), garnered huge admiration for her Bathukamma and folk dance.

The entries in the creativity contest in painting, photography, drawings, etc., a skit on the benefits of labour card, presented by M Raju, RT Krishna Sagar and Srikanth Merugu, ALOs (Labor Dept), poetry recitation by Vinod Kumar, SI (Prohibition & Excise Department), and a documentary on the plight of Pochampally handloom weavers by Rini Anweshi SP, SI (Prohibition & Excise Department), were widely appreciated on account of their socially-relevant messages.