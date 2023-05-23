Hyderabad: SCR holds review meeting on safety operations of trains

Live
South Central Railway conducted a review meeting on the Safety of train operations across the Zone on Monday.
Hyderabad: South Central Railway conducted a review meeting on the Safety of train operations across the Zone on Monday.
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR reiterated that top priority should be given to safety and care should be taken to avoid shortcut methods which may cause untoward conditions in train movement. He also laid emphasis on night inspections and instructed the officers to carry out nighttime inspections in all sections on a regular basis.
Meanwhile, discussion was also held on the management of goods sheds and enhancement of capacity. During the meeting, emphasis was on to ensure maintenance of tracks at private sidings and provide proper training to supervisors of private contractors to ensure compliance of worksite safety requirements at all times.