Hyderabad: ‘Self-Respect Bhavans’ turn into ‘Knowledge Centres’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s dream to promote community-based ‘Self-Respect Bhavans’ in Hyderabad as ‘Knowledge Centres’ will turn into important centres to disseminate information to the needy, particularly the students and entrepreneurs.

These bhavans have become nodal centres for information like government schemes and programmes, including the details about studies abroad, etc. These centres have been playing active role as facilitation centre s for the Most Backward Sections in developing skills for their livelihood. According to officials, the state government was spending nearly Rs 90 crore to construct about 40 Self-Respect Bhavans of different BC communities in Hyderabad. Land was allotted to these communities to establish the bhavans in the prime locations like Kokapet, Uppal Bhagayat, Medipally and Malkajigiri.

It may be mentioned here that Banjara Bhavan and Komaram Bheem Bahvan for the tribal communities and also Brahmin Sadan at Gopanpally have been inaugurated by the Chief Minister recently.

Officials said that initially, the Self-Respect Bhavans were meant for conducting community-based programmes like marriages, meeting of community heads and their cultural and festival programmes. After the buildings were constructed, KCR floated the idea of promoting them as ‘Knowledge Centres’ so that the community people will have access to vital information regarding employment opportunities, professional studies, government schemes for self-employment, etc.

These buildings have been provided with internet and computer facility and a group of people to guide the visitors about the opportunities and government schemes meant for them to develop a careers have also been appointed.

The Banjara Bhavan at Banjara Hills has become a hub for holding regular meetings with students who want to go abroad and pursue studies.

