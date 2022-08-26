Hyderabad set to go green this Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: In order to have an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, the State government has decided to promote eco-friendly Ganesh idols for the festivities which commence from August 31. Following the initiative, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HDMA) will be distributing over one lakh clay Ganesh idols free of cost. These idols will be distributed by the authorities in 41 different parts of the city.

The distribution began from Thursday and will end on August 30. To encourage the use of clay Ganesh idols and to create awareness among the public to protect the environment, the concerned officers are distributing idols to the public, NGOs and residential welfare associations free of cost.

According to HMDA, the civic body has been promoting the concept of 'Eco Ganesha'-'Green Ganesha'-'Clay Ganesha' for the last few years, as the immersion of such idols in water bodies may not have any debilitating effect on the quality of water. The HMDA has been distributing 'Clay Ganesha' to citizens free of cost from 2017 in order to minimise the usage of PoP based idols. "The initiative began with distribution of 30,000 idols which received a good response. As there is an increasing demand by the citizens and communities for supply of 'Clay Ganeshas', this year, the HMDA has planned to distribute one lakh idols for free," said an official.

The 41 locations include, Aarogyasri office, Road No 10, IAS Quarters, Banjara Hills, KBR Park, Greenland, Road No 1, Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Banjara Hills, Press Club Hyderabad, Press Academy, near Narsingi Rajapushpa, Tank Bund and various other locations.

The Telangana government is striking a right balance between the development and conservation of the State by giving highest priority to maintain ecological balance in the urban sector alongside infrastructure creation, industrial promotion, employment generation and so on. Initiatives like Haritha Haram, creation of Urban Forest Blocks, establishment of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Municipal Waste Management practices are aimed at improving the 'quality of life' of the urban citizens.