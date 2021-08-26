Hyderabad: Shifting of Upperpally court put on fast-track

Rajendranagar: Hinting at accelerating the process of shifting the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court from Upperpally, Rajendranagar to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area Toll Plaza on Himayatsagar Road, a team of officials from judiciary, Roads and Building (R and B) and Revenue departments on Wednesday visited the site again and took stock of the area to fence the boundary.

In March this year, the Revenue officials, on the instructions of Rangareddy district collector had handed over five acres of government land in Survey No.381, in Premavathipet Village in the ORR area, for the construction of a new court complex, which is now in the Upperpally area. It is said to be functioning in a rented accommodation. Since government land is abundantly available in the area just few km away from the present bench, the judicial body decided to shift the court into its own building.

To check feasibility of the proposed project, the Principal Judge Rangareddy district, along with other officials, visited the spot earlier this year before giving a nod to the proposal. According to officials, the new complex will have facilities like a residential block.

Later, the proposal was sent to the collector, who conveyed it to MRO Rajendranagar for advance possession. In March the land transition took place between the Revenue and the Judiciary officials at the mandal office where the letter of acceptance was signed by the officials.

Five months after completing the transition process, officials of the R and B, along with Rajendranagar MRO Chandrashekhar on Wednesday visited to scale the area. They plan to fence the land being allotted for the court complex.