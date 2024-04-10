Live
Hyderabad: Shopping Reaches Crescendo On Eid Eve
Highlights
Markets in Hyderabad particularly in the Old City witnessed frenetic pace of eleventh-hour shopping on Tuesday as the time ticked for Eid on Thursday.
Textile and apparel showrooms, cutlery and footwear shops did brisk business as the shoppers crammed the shops, resultantly shop owners and shoppers had a tough time completing transactions.
Traffic crawled as the bustling roads were choked with the festival shoppers, descended from different parts of the city to places near Charminar, which emerged as nerve-centre of festival business activity. It is axiomatic that buyers have a penchant to make purchases just on festival eve as they anticipate loads of offers and discounts at the last-minute.Photos: Adula Krishna
