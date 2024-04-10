  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Shopping Reaches Crescendo On Eid Eve

Hyderabad: Shopping Reaches Crescendo On Eid Eve
x
Highlights

Markets in Hyderabad particularly in the Old City witnessed frenetic pace of eleventh-hour shopping on Tuesday as the time ticked for Eid on Thursday....

Markets in Hyderabad particularly in the Old City witnessed frenetic pace of eleventh-hour shopping on Tuesday as the time ticked for Eid on Thursday.

Textile and apparel showrooms, cutlery and footwear shops did brisk business as the shoppers crammed the shops, resultantly shop owners and shoppers had a tough time completing transactions.

Traffic crawled as the bustling roads were choked with the festival shoppers, descended from different parts of the city to places near Charminar, which emerged as nerve-centre of festival business activity. It is axiomatic that buyers have a penchant to make purchases just on festival eve as they anticipate loads of offers and discounts at the last-minute.Photos: Adula Krishna

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X