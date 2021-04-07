Hyderabad: Six-month-old thrown into sump by father, dies

A six-month-old baby boy was thrown into a water sump by his father on Tuesday at Rajendranagar in Rangareddy district. The accused, Vikram is said to have been in a drunken state when the incident occurred.

Getting into details, Vikram who is addicted to alcohol used to quarrel with his wife frequently. On Tuesday, he picked up a quarrel again and in a fit of rage, he threw his son into the sump and closed it. The boy drowned in water.

A pall of gloom descended in Rajendranagar with the death of the six-month-old baby. The police registered a case and took Vikram into custody.