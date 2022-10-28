Hyderabad: Skywalk to adorn Uppal junction soon

Hyderabad: The much-awaited skywalk at the busy Uppal junction will probably be completed by the end of the year

The loop-type elevated walkway is being constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. The elevated walkway at Uppal junction and integrated with Metro station at concourse level, bus stops, commercial, residential buildings on the other side. It is being built with a cost of Rs 25 crore.

The construction works are at a brisk pace and are targeted to be completed by the end of December or the first week of January next year, said a HMDA official.

The skywalk has six entry and exit points. The Metro Station towards Nagole Road, Ramanthapur Road, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) theme park, the Warangal bus-stop near the GHMC office, the Uppal Police Station and the road opposite to Uppal Electrical Substation are the hop-on stations.

The skywalk is equipped with a host of facilities, which include eight lifts, four escalators and six staircases facilitating pedestrian movement in multiple directions unlike conventional skywalks that facilitate passage from one end to the other.

The width is 3 metres to 4 metres with bulges to 6 metres at a few stretches while the overall height is 9.25 metres. The skywalk is expected to enhance pedestrian safety in addition to easing traffic congestion at the Uppal junction.