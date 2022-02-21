Hyderabad: Slaughterhouse construction on PPP mode opposed

Hyderabad: The members of Jiyaguda Mondedar Association have urged the State government to take up the construction works of modern slaughterhouse at Jiyaguda on its own and not under the PPP mode.

The members raised concern over rumours that the modernisation of slaughterhouse at Jiyaguda would be taken up in a public private partnership mode, and urged the government to keep the promise made to them earlier and take up works on its own. They alleged that the Arekatika Mutually-Aided Cooperative Society Limited had become dysfunctional and incompetent of taking up works.

The members, G Ashok Kumar, S Vinayak Kumar and D K Deepak Prasad have said that there was a demand for modernisation of Jiyaguda slaughterhouse since 2006, however, there was no progress. Earlier, the members met Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and gave a memorandum in this regard to which the Municipal Administration department had assured to take up the works.

However, the members were shocked to see an excavator in the slaughterhouse even before the tenders were finalised. The mondedars (commission agents) opposed the attempts to take up works in the Mandi. They alleged that the works would be taken up by the State government to ensure proper supervision.

Ashok Kumar said that already some were asking the Mondedars in the Mandi to gather Rs 10 lakh each as contribution. "There are many who cannot afford to arrange such a big amount and it is not sure how this money will be utilised. Hence, we want the government supervision," he said.

The State government itself sanctioned Rs 60 crore when Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was the GHMC commissioner. Again, the Minister asked Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to look into the construction of modern slaughterhouse and market yard at Jiyaguda.

S Vinayak Kumar said that the Arekatika Mutually-Aided Cooperative Society Limited has become dysfunctional with no elections and no general body meetings held. A complaint was also filed with the Registrar of Societies requesting for cancellation of the society in the best interest of the community and the people involved in the business. Members P Narsingh Rao, S Shankar Rao, S Shamlal, M Suresh Kumar have also supported the demand.