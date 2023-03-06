Hyderabad: Social (Impact) CEO of the Year Award for Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy

Hyderabad: CEO Clubs of India which has industrialists and Chief Executive Officers of several prominent companies as its members, conferred the prestigious Social (Impact) CEO of the Year award to the Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy at its 'Go Beyond -2023 Retreat', at Bengaluru on Sunday.

According to Metro Officials, recognizing the social impact made by NVS Reddy on the commuting culture of Hyderabad in implementing the world's largest metro rail project in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode innovatively, the CEO Clubs of India appreciated his dedicated service to the nation in various positions held by him during his long career spanning over forty years.