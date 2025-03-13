Live
- India name squad for AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2025
- K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar to attend meeting on March 22 in Chennai to oppose delimitation
- Pakistan: 18-hour long power outages during Ramadan make normal life miserable
- NYT Mini Crossword Answers and Solutions - March 13, 2025
- Abu Azmi calls for peaceful Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers
- What! Parineeti Chopra shares her ‘CCTV footage’
- Encroachment on confiscated land of chit fund entity: ED warns Bengal govt
- Rakul Preet Singh: There’s nothing like the madness of Holi at home
- TN govt drops rupee symbol from budget amid language dispute with Centre
- Reservation system disadvantageous to Kashmiri-speaking community, says Sajad Lone
Hyderabad: Son Allegedly Kills Mother in Rallaguda City Suburb
Highlights
A 55-year-old woman, Chandrakala, was allegedly murdered by her son, Prakash, in their home in Rallaguda city suburb on Wednesday night. Prakash, a 35-year-old agricultural laborer, was known for his alcohol habit and frequent arguments with his mother.
A 55-year-old woman, Chandrakala, was killed by her son, Prakash, in their home in Rallaguda city suburb on Wednesday night. Prakash, a 35-year-old agricultural laborer, was known to drink alcohol and frequently argued with his mother over small matters.
On Wednesday night, he allegedly attacked her while she was asleep, using a stick and an LPG gas cylinder. She died on the spot. Neighbors alerted the police, and the body was sent for autopsy. Police are searching for Prakash, who has fled the scene. The RGIA police are investigating the case
Next Story