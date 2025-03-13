Hyderabad: Son Allegedly Kills Mother in Rallaguda City Suburb

A 55-year-old woman, Chandrakala, was killed by her son, Prakash, in their home in Rallaguda city suburb on Wednesday night. Prakash, a 35-year-old agricultural laborer, was known to drink alcohol and frequently argued with his mother over small matters.

On Wednesday night, he allegedly attacked her while she was asleep, using a stick and an LPG gas cylinder. She died on the spot. Neighbors alerted the police, and the body was sent for autopsy. Police are searching for Prakash, who has fled the scene. The RGIA police are investigating the case