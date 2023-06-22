Live
Hyderabad: South Central Railway celebrates 9th International Yoga Day
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated the 9 International Yoga Day at Indoor Stadium, Railway Sports Complex at Secunderabad.
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stated that Yoga helps in developing inner peace, improves physical strength, balance of mind, and flexibility to handle everyday activities, and leads to a stress-free life.
Murari Mohan, renowned yoga teacher and State Coordinator for art of living society, Hyderabad conducted the session with asanas, pranayama, meditation, and sankalpam. A pledge was also administered for practicing Yoga in daily life. He called upon the gathering to practice yoga in everyday life to attain good health, sound thinking, and spiritual discipline
