Hyderabad: South Central Railway rakes in Rs 200 cr from parcel service

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has earned revenue of Rs 200 crore by loading 4.78 lakh tones of parcels in the current financial year 2021-2022 (up to March19) as against the total annual parcel revenue of Rs 108.3 crore in 2020-21.

According to the release, various customer friendly initiatives introduced by Indian Railways like advance booking facility of parcel space, timetabled parcel trains and the consistent efforts of Business Development Units (BDU) teams set up at Divisional level and Zonal level have yielded results and helped in capturing new traffic, diverting the traffic from road to rail and also in retaining the existing traffic.

In addition, innovative concepts introduced by Railways such as Kisan Rail – for assisting the farming community across the nation for transporting their agricultural produces at a reasonably cheaper transport cost have played a crucial role. All these factors enormously contributed to the Zone registering its highest ever parcel revenue. The SCR has started 473 Kisan Specials transporting 1.57 lakh tonnes of agricultural commodities to various parts of the country and generating Rs.72.67 crores in revenue. In addition, an amount of Rs.73.62 crores was earned from non-leased traffic wherein parcels were transported by both regular passenger carrying trains and time-tabled parcel special trains. Further, an amount of Rs.20.08 crores was generated from leasing of parcel space in SLRs(Seating cum Luggage Rake/Van) and 5 Parcel Vans, said a SCR senior officer.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Central Railway complimented the efforts put in by the Zonal and Divisional teams of Operating and Commercial branches in achieving the best ever parcel revenue in the history on SCR.

He also advised the teams to maintain the same momentum going forward to continue assisting particularly the small and medium consignors in transporting their commodities across the length and breadth of the nation.