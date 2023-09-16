  • Menu
Hyderabad: South Central Railway to cancel few MMTS trains

Hyderabad: South Central Railway to cancel few MMTS trains
Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance work over Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions, South Central Railway on Sunday announced that they will cancel a few MMTS services from September 18 to 24.

Train no 47132 (Lingampally –Hyderabad), train no 47133 (Hyderabad –Lingampally), train no 47189 (Falaknuma–Lingampally), train no 47189 (Lingampally–Umdanagar), train no (Lingampally –Umdanagar) and train no 47137 (Lingampally – Hyderabad) train no 47114 (Hyderabad –Lingampally) will be temporarily cancelled.

X