Hyderabad: Special sanitation drive at Osman Nagar to fight dengue, malaria

Rajendranagar: To take stock of the situation in low-lying areas facing water-logging even after rainy season shakes off, Commissioner Jalpally Municipality G P Kumar on Tuesday visited the areas and interacted with local people.

To observe the situation closely, he preferred a two-wheeler ride to the affected areas and spend a few moments with people to lend an ear to their grievances. He, along with staff, visited the Dream City Colony where water-logging persists.

The municipal chief, while speaking with people, assured them of early resolution of the issue saying the civic body is making all arrangements to groundwork at the earliest. The issue by and large will be solved within a week.

Earlier in the day, the Commissioner rolled out a special sanitation drive at the Osman Nagar area in ward 7 and Wadi-e-Mustafa as a precautionary measure to tackle cases of dengue and malaria. The municipal staff was seen cleaning roads, removing debris and taking up anti-larvae spraying since morning in Osman Nagar, which is vulnerable to any climate change owing to close proximity of Burhankhan Lake, also known as Osman Nagar Lake.

Explaining measures against dengue and malaria, Kumar said, "we are also conducting medical camps in the Osman Nagar area from November 17, to allow people get diagnosed at the primary stage that helps them fend off diseases."