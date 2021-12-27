Hyderabad: Special train services for Sankranthi

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will extend to run special train services to various destinations.

Narsapur-Secunderabad (no 07455), Machilipatnam-Secunderabad via Kazipet (no 07577) and Secunderabad - Machilipatnam via Guntur (no 07578) will run on every Sunday.

The dates of journey of these trains are January 2,9,16,23 and 30. Secunderabad-Vijayawada (no 07456) will run on every Monday and the journey dates are January 3,10, 17,24 and 31.