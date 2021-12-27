  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Special train services for Sankranthi

Special train services for Sankranthi
x

Special train services for Sankranthi

Highlights

In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will extend to run special train services to various destinations.

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will extend to run special train services to various destinations.

Narsapur-Secunderabad (no 07455), Machilipatnam-Secunderabad via Kazipet (no 07577) and Secunderabad - Machilipatnam via Guntur (no 07578) will run on every Sunday.

The dates of journey of these trains are January 2,9,16,23 and 30. Secunderabad-Vijayawada (no 07456) will run on every Monday and the journey dates are January 3,10, 17,24 and 31.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X