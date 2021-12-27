Hyderabad: Special train services for Sankranthi
Highlights
In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will extend to run special train services to various destinations.
Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will extend to run special train services to various destinations.
Narsapur-Secunderabad (no 07455), Machilipatnam-Secunderabad via Kazipet (no 07577) and Secunderabad - Machilipatnam via Guntur (no 07578) will run on every Sunday.
The dates of journey of these trains are January 2,9,16,23 and 30. Secunderabad-Vijayawada (no 07456) will run on every Monday and the journey dates are January 3,10, 17,24 and 31.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story