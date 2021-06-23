Hyderabad: Special vaccination drive for transgenders

LB Nagar: A special vaccinated drive for the transgender community was organised by Montfort Social Institute and Trans Equality Society, along with a social worker Mukunda Mala, here on Tuesday. Around 60 transgenders got vaccinated on the first day. It will continue for a week.

Said Mala special campaigns are being held in various localities so that the transgender community in the City is not deprived of the Covid vaccination. This is the third camp to be organised for them in LB Nagar.

Two camps were conducted in Hyderabad and Medchal districts last week. Around 200 were vaccinated at the camps. Even without an identity card, like Aadhar, or other documents have been given the first jab.