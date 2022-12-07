Hyderabad: 'Speed Calming' barricades to reduce mishaps in city

Hyderabad: To ensure road safety and reduce the accidents especially during night hours, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has identified accident prone areas and adopted 'Speed Calming' initiative and barricading areas during night.

According to police, after a deep and minute study on the occurrence period was done by evaluating the road accident statistics and noticed most accidents are taking place in nonpeak hours of traffic, particularly in the night hours and observed that most of the collisions is due to overspeeding. To reduce accidents, the Traffic Police also identified accident prone areas, after analyzing the locations of road accidents, decided to take measures to reduce the occurrence by speed calming measures.

After identifying accident prone areas across the city, City traffic arranged barricades in zig-zag manner under proper lighting with signages indicating 'Go Slow' caution between 11 pm to 6 am. Following the steps, accidents have come down from 121 accidents in 2021 to 97 in 2022. City commissioner C V Anand administered this initiation and suggested measures to improve more visibility by placing solar warning lights blinking uniform barricades in accident prone areas.

On Tuesday, A R, Srinivas, Additional CP distributed the barricades to all Traffic Police Stations at TTI Goshamahal and instructed all the traffic officers to ensure proper utilization of barricades to reduce road accidents.