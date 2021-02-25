Hyderabad: Sri Nityananda Trayodashi fete at Hare Krishna temple

Banjara Hills : Sri Nityananda Trayodashi was celebrated grandly at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills on Thursday. Keeping in view the current COVID 19 pandemic, devotees were allowed for the celebrations in strict adherence to the COVID regulations.

Nityanada Prabhu is the incarnation of Lord Balarama who is the brother of Lord Sri Krishna. Lord Sri Krishna incarnated in Navadweep, West Bengal as Lord Sri Chaitanya Maha Prabhu and established the Kali Yuga Dharama i.e., Hari nama Sankirthan Movement.

This current age called Kali Yuga is the age of quarrel & hypocrisy and only Hari nama Sankirtana can bring peace and prosperity to human life. In executing the mission of Lord Sri Krishna, Balarama appeared as Nityananda prabhu in the year 1474 AD in the month of Magha Shukla Trayodasi in the Ekachakra village of West Bengal. He was called as Nitai and He was always engrossed in the devotional mood of serving Lord Sri Krishna.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa (M Tech, IIT), the President of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, said that "Nityananda Trayodashi is the appearance day of Sri Nityananda Prabhu who was the eternal companion of Sri Chaitanya Maha Prabhu..

Nityananda prabhu distributed Hari nama sankeertana & Japa along with Chaitanya maha prabhu for this age of kali as a way of life to everybody without any discrimination of caste, religion, creed...etc. Nityananda Prabhu is the first spiritual master in understanding Sri Chaitanya Maha Prabhu and finally getting Sri Krishna's blessings."

As part of the festival, Maha abhishekam of 108 Kalasas was performed with varieties of fruit juices, Flowers, Panchamritam, Panchagavyam, Sugandha Dravyas etc. followed by a Mangala Arathi along with bhajans and kirtans. Melodious Hari nama Sankirthan was performed by devotees on this occasion which drew ecstacy from one and all.