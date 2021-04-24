Hyderabad: State Election Commission curtails campaign time to 72 hours before polls

Hyderabad: Sighting the flouting of Covid-19 norms by the political party leaders and star campaigners, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday curtailed the campaign time. The campaign time would end at 5 pm on April 27 that is 72 hours before the commencement of polls.

Elections in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, Khammam Municipal Corporation and also in the municipalities of Siddipet in Siddipet district, Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district, Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district, and Kothur in Rangareddy district are to be held on April 30 and results would be announced on May 3.

The Commission has taken note of several instances of election meetings and campaigns wherein norms of social distancing and wearing of masks have been flouted in blatant disregard to the Commission's Covid-19 guidelines.

Taking serious note of the repeated violations by star campaigners, political leaders and candidates who are supposed to be torch bearers for campaign against Covid-19 the SEC directed that the campaign time would end at 5 pm on April 27 in the two corporations and five municipalities. Generally the election campaign ends 48 hours before the poll. The elections would be held on April 30 and results would be announced on May 3.

The announcement was made after SEC Chairman, C Parthasarathi held a meeting with senior officials over conduct of election especially after the requisitions from the political parties and High Court.

Furthermore, the Commission asked all the campaigners and voters to wear face mask, maintain social distancing. He also asked the officials to ensure that sanitisers are made available at entry of polling stations, large halls should be identified and utilised for election purpose to ensure social distancing norms are followed and that adequate vehicles are available for polling staff.

He also directed the election staff to have Aarogya Setu application in their mobile phones. "A Nodal officer should be designated at district/municipal Corporation, mandal level and staff training should be taken up in big halls and can also give virtual training, there should be markings at every six feet distance to maintain physical distancing," the Commissioner directed.

He also said that it is the responsibility of the political parties which organises meetings to provide masks and sanitisers at public meeting sites.