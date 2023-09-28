Hyderabad: State government raises pitch against AP over Polavaram project

Hyderabad : The State government has resumed its fight against its counterpart in Andhra Pradesh on the Polavaram project. The State government raised strong objections to the submergence of farm lands from the Polavaram backwaters. It demanded the Central Water Commission (CWC) to take action immediately. The government also questioned the Centre for not insisting on the AP government to enforce the earlier decisions with regard to safety .

In a letter to CWC , State Engineer- In – Chief C Muralidhar said “ the officials of AP and Telangana governments gave their consent for joint survey for issues pertaining to Telangana; based on the results necessary measures are to be taken by the Polavaram Project Authority ( PPA) and the AP government as may be required; thus the matter was resolved for taking further actions.

However, the Centre’s stand was totally contrary to the ground reality as none of the measures had been undertaken as detailed in the earlier decisions. The official said that it appeared to be a mere eyewash of the assurances given in various recent CWC meetings.

The CWC, PPA and AP government had agreed for the joint survey starting with joint inspection for FRL (Full Reservoir Level) stones (plus 150 ft) erected earlier. The data exchange by AP has revealed an extent of 954 acres coming under submergence the details of which have been marked on the toposheet and shared with PPA and AP government, he said. Andhra Pradesh was not forthcoming for the joint survey. The Engineer-in-Chief also said that backwater effect due to drainage congestions and stagnation in eight outfall sluices in Bhadrachalam and that of 37 local streams, including the Kinnerasani and Murreduvagu in compliance with NGT ( national Green Tribunal ) orders need to be addressed by the PPA and Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.