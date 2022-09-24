Hyderabad: State Handloom Expo at Shilparamam from today

Hyderabad: Shilparamam Arts Crafts and Cultural Society will be organising State Handloom Expo, Bathukamma and Dasara festival celebration at Shilparamam, Madhapur. Bathukamma celebration will be held at Uppal Mini Shilparamam Campus from September 24 to October 4.

The entire Shilparamam is tastefully decorated with electric bulbs as Bathukamma songs reverberating in Shilparamam will leave a new experience for the visitors.

Handloom artists from various states of India such as Kota, Kora, Tussar, Banaras, Chikenkari, Kashmiri, Madanapalli, Uppada, Mangalagiri, Madhubani painting sarees, Kantha work, embroidery sarees, dress materials, especially for women will be displayed at State Handloom Expo. Special Officer, Shilparaman, G Kishan Rao said that women should participate in large numbers and make Bathukamma and Dussehra celebrations a grand success.