Hyderabad: Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables passing-out parade held

Hyderabad: The Passing out Parade (Dikshant Parade) of SCTPC's (Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables, Civil – Men) was held on Wednesday at City Armed Reserve Parade Grounds in Petlaburj. In the passing out parade, 465 cadets were recruited in Medak, Karimnagar and Khammam districts and were trained at various training centres in Hyderabad.

Out of these 465 cadets, 88 were post-graduates, 111 were engineering graduates, 210 regular grads whereas 56 had completed intermediate education.

Overall, 10,000 cadets from the entire State had undergone training for a period of nine months at 28 training centres in the State. In Hyderabad police Commissionerate, 901 cadets were trained at 4 training centres.



The event was attended by the Home Minster of Telangana, Md Mahmood Ali; DGP of Telangana police, M Mahender Reddy and other officials.