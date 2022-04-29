Hyderabad: Student injured in brawl at school hostel

Hyderabad: A student from a private school got severely injured in brawl that took place on Thursday night. The incident took place in school hostel. It is believed that the fight between two students took place when a plate of food accidentally fell on the other student.

The duo engaged in an heated argument. The teacher who was present there intervened and pacified both of them. However, one of the student, in a fit of rage attack another student with a sharp object resulting a cut in the neck. The injured student was shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. The doctor said that the condition of the boy is stable. However, the school management is yet to take disciplinary action towards the suspect student responsible for the attack.