Hyderabad student shot dead in US

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old student from Hyderabad was allegedly shot dead in the US by unidentified people, his family members said here on Monday.

K Ravi Teja, who completed MS and was looking for a job, was living in Connecticut. The family received information about his death from a relative staying in the US. However, the circumstances leading to his death were unclear, the family members said, adding the incident is said to have happened in Washington DC.

Teja, who went to the US in 2022 to pursue MS after completing engineering from a private college here, was doing part-time jobs, his cousin Santosh said. Teja's sister, who also lives in the US, has reached the hospital where the body was kept.

Teja’s father Chandramouli was inconsolable as he spoke to reporters about the tragic death of his son. He said his son was looking for a job after completing MS eight months ago and was hoping to secure a job in March this year and would visit them after getting a job.

Chandramouli said he last spoke to Teja on January 18 night. He also said his son had asked him to come down to the US. “I got him educated by driving a taxi. We sent him to the US by selling off a small piece of land we had. He brought me to a level (in society) but left me now,” Chandramouli said. He urged the government to help him in bringing back his mortal remains here as early as possible.

Asked about the condition of Teja’s mother, he said, she is like the family’s bedrock which has now shattered. “What can be said about her,” he said. The family belongs to Nalgonda district in Telangana and lived in Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad.

In November 2024, a 22-year-old youth from Khammam district of Telangana was shot dead by miscreants at a gas station in the United States where he was working.