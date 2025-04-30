Hyderabad Students Break Guinness Record with Largest Kuchipudi Dance

Three students from Hyderabad have been named co-record holders in a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest group Kuchipudi dance, staged by Bharath Art Academy on Dec. 23, 2023, at Gachibowli Stadium.

Eight-year-old Gangone Dhrithi of Pallavi Model School, Alwal, earned recognition by completing 20 knee-to-elbow steps in 30 seconds in the under-16 category. Her instructors and parents say her training focused on balance, coordination and confidence. Dhrithi regularly represents her school in inter-school competitions and citywide cultural events.

Grade nine student M. Anjana Sree also holds the title. She recounted that the record bid involved 4,218 dancers performing synchronized Kuchipudi. “Joining the attempt was a new experience,” she said. “When we heard the old record had fallen, we celebrated with our families and teachers.” After an 18-month wait, she received her Guinness medal and certificate alongside her fellow record breakers, including classmate Hamsini.

A third student from the academy matched the same record, completing the required steps under the specified time. Academy officials described the achievement as a milestone for local dance education and a model for peer motivation.