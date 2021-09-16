Hyderabad: Supreme Court green signals immersion of POP Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar

The Supreme Court on Thursday accorded green signal for the immersion of POP Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar. The apex court further observed that the permission has been accorded only for this year.



The bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana dealt with the plea filed by the GHMC commissioner after the Telangana high court refused to allow the immersion of the POP idols in Hussain Sagar. "It is not a new concern in Hyderabad and the idols are being immersed in the Hussain Sagar for the last several years. Doesn't it have an alternate way? The attitude of the government is not satisfactory and this is last chance," the court said.

The Supreme Court also observed that the government has been spending huge money for the beautification works of Hussain Sagar and by doing such things all the money spent on it will go in vain.